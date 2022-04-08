Stephens Boosts National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target to $48.00

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NBHC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.89. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $428,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Bank by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in National Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in National Bank by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in National Bank by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in National Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

