Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Sells $95,377.50 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) EVP Robert Glenn sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $95,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, April 4th, Robert Glenn sold 566 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $58,631.94.

On Monday, March 21st, Robert Glenn sold 1,543 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $152,371.25.

Shares of COUP opened at $104.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.22. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 122.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $136,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at $1,236,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 107.9% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 8.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

