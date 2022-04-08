Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) PT Lowered to $25.00

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PACK. TheStreet cut shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ranpak has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get Ranpak alerts:

PACK opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.50 and a beta of 1.23. Ranpak has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

In related news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ranpak by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Ranpak by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 285,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ranpak by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 30,530,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,351,000 after acquiring an additional 553,985 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ranpak by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ranpak by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranpak Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.