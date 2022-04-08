Analysts Expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Kforce reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

In other news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kforce by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 2.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Kforce by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 3.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. Kforce has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

