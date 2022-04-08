Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Insider Sells $129,200.00 in Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRXGet Rating) insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

