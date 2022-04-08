Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells $116,781.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) CRO Michael Arntz sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $116,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $277,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Michael Arntz sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $628,000.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $281,250.00.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $52.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 408.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 217.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3,632.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

