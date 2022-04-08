Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sylvamo Co. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $40.04.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

