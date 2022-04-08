Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 882 Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE France ETF in the third quarter worth about $734,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA FLFR opened at $27.62 on Friday. Franklin FTSE France ETF has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $35.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43.
