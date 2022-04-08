Piper Sandler Downgrades Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) to Underweight

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $310.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $325.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $29.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.92.

NYSE AMP opened at $289.30 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $234.71 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.73 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $2,022,642.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

