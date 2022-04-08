Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.36. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

