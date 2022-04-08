Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush downgraded Ralph Lauren from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL stock opened at $104.81 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $100.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 130,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after buying an additional 67,520 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.