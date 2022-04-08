SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

SXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24. The company has a market cap of $742.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.13.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,527 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

