Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

THR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

THR opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

