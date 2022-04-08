Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $199,587.84 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $199,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lukas Scheibler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Lukas Scheibler sold 11,496 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $632,854.80.

On Friday, February 11th, Lukas Scheibler sold 1,666 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $77,968.80.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,636,000 after purchasing an additional 836,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,560,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,267,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,117,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,255.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 650,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 602,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

