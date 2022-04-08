Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 614 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $139,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $220.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $198.53 and a one year high of $257.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.17.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.