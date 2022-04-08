eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $184,860.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $184,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $168,480.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $196,830.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $195,120.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $201,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $221,220.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $221,760.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $228,330.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $202,410.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $218,250.00.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 3.03. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. eXp World’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the first quarter worth $41,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $14,397,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in eXp World by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.