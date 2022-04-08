Jack L. Wyszomierski Sells 6,696 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $154,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,277,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,029,000 after purchasing an additional 370,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,943,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,326,000 after buying an additional 514,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,299,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,548,000 after buying an additional 692,622 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,222,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,181,000 after buying an additional 2,089,846 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,116,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after buying an additional 109,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

