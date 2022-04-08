John R. Rettig Sells 6,155 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.05, for a total transaction of $1,409,802.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE BILL opened at $205.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of -86.78 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
