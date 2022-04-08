UBS Group Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $1,100.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research raised their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $942.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,057.26 on Monday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $917.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $964.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 215.77, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

