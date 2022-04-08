Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.66

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.66 and last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 25756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAVA. Univest Sec began coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.75.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 0.54.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 59.6% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.
About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
