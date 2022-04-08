Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.66

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.66 and last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 25756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAVA. Univest Sec began coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.75.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 59.6% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.