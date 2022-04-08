D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 5,213 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.
Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.
