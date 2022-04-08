D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,618,000 after buying an additional 3,572,189 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,829 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,917,000 after buying an additional 1,403,140 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after buying an additional 1,219,087 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,412,000 after buying an additional 974,201 shares during the last quarter.

IHI opened at $62.20 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.00.

