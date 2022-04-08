D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 2,607 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 30,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AX. B. Riley raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

