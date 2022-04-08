D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,371.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,373,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,285 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in CoStar Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,641,000 after buying an additional 1,655,617 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,537,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,871,000 after buying an additional 1,514,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CoStar Group by 2,473.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,644,000 after buying an additional 1,191,196 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,950 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

CoStar Group stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 0.91. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.55. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.