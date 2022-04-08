Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $117.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AMD is benefiting from the sale of its Ryzen and EPYC server processors, owing to the increasing proliferation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in industries like cloud, gaming and data center domains. The growing clout of 7 nanometer (nm) products in the data center vertical, driven by work-from-home and online learning trends, is a key catalyst. AMD provided strong 2022 guidance for revenues backed by robust growth across all businesses. Higher server and client processor revenues are likely to lead to a sequential increase. The Xilinx and Pensando acquisition will boost AMD's data center business. Alliances with Amazon, Microsoft, Baidu and JD.com augment business prospects. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel is a concern.”

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Erste Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Westpark Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

