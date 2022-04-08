Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of BSET stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $162.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter worth $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 12.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

