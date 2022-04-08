UBS Group Lowers CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $269.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CME. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.08.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME stock opened at $244.30 on Tuesday. CME Group has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.13.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CME Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,750,000 after purchasing an additional 163,446 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in CME Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.