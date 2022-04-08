Wolfe Research Boosts Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $111.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wolfe Research from $104.00 to $111.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHK. Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.55.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $90.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.68. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $92.73.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($42.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

