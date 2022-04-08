Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 798 Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLTW opened at $42.30 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $47.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77.

