Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 118.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,372,000 after purchasing an additional 350,613 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,993,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,734,000 after acquiring an additional 79,043 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on QGEN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Qiagen from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $49.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $41.32 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $582.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.47 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Profile (Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.