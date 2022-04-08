Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 760 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 184.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 56,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $37.42 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

