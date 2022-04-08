2,000 Shares in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CODI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CODI stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

