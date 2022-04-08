Bessemer Group Inc. Buys Shares of 664 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.45. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $83.73.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.