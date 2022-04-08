Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New $50,000 Investment in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 198,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 391.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period.

Shares of NBXG stock opened at 13.24 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of 11.58 and a 1 year high of 20.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 13.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

