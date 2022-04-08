$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) will announce $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.42. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $867.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $88.15 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $73.21 and a 1 year high of $92.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 64,993 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 455,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

