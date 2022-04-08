Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) versus Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Head to Head Analysis

Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Rating) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Groove Botanicals and Advantage Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Advantage Energy $392.56 million 3.68 $328.35 million $1.64 4.62

Advantage Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Groove Botanicals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Groove Botanicals and Advantage Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantage Energy 0 1 7 0 2.88

Advantage Energy has a consensus target price of $10.53, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Advantage Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

Profitability

This table compares Groove Botanicals and Advantage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A Advantage Energy 94.29% 9.19% 6.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of Advantage Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Groove Botanicals has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats Groove Botanicals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Groove Botanicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Groove Botanicals, Inc. provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Advantage Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

