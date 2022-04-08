Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,106,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

NSP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

NSP stock opened at $101.02 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.88.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.33). Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.43%.

Insperity Profile (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.