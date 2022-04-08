First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 24,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 53,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $50.81 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.67 and a 1 year high of $57.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.