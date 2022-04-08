Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,416 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 943,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $75.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.48. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

