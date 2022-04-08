Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 4,820 Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6,084.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 56,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 125,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DVYE opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $41.63.

