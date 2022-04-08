Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.40% of The India Fund worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The India Fund by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after purchasing an additional 241,493 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The India Fund during the third quarter worth about $4,099,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,830,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in The India Fund by 241.2% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 47,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in The India Fund by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 240,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFN opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. The India Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $23.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

