Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Position Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73,436 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 143.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.59.

Teladoc Health Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.