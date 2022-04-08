15,000 Shares in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in KL Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,458,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KL Acquisition by 24.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in KL Acquisition during the third quarter worth $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KL Acquisition by 167.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,133,000 after buying an additional 1,097,866 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in KL Acquisition by 27.7% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 150,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 32,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAQ opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. KL Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

