Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,433 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Well were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Well by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,965 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Well by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,785,000 after acquiring an additional 51,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Well by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after buying an additional 1,540,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of American Well by 30.9% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,533,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after buying an additional 361,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

American Well stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.60. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $515,023.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $55,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,449 shares of company stock worth $849,803 in the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMWL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

