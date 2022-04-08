Brown Advisory Inc. Has $77,000 Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EZCORP during the third quarter worth about $9,231,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 25.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 878,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in EZCORP during the third quarter worth about $736,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in EZCORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in EZCORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EZPW. StockNews.com began coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EZCORP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $6.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $382.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $220.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.72 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.59%. Analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

