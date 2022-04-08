Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. The fleet consists of 24 Suezmax tankers, including 2 newbuilds. “

NAT stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.21. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -5.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

