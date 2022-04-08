Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

NYSE:KOS opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 3.24.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $572.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

