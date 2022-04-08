Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Raised to $78.00 at Piper Sandler

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.85. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

