Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $128.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on EMN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.
EMN opened at $106.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47.
In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887 in the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $148,005,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 528,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after acquiring an additional 394,406 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,273,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 18.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,534,000 after acquiring an additional 279,113 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
