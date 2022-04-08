Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $128.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EMN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

EMN opened at $106.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887 in the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $148,005,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 528,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after acquiring an additional 394,406 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,273,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 18.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,534,000 after acquiring an additional 279,113 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

