National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Carvana by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $317.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.77.

CVNA stock opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.28. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $97.70 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.52 and a beta of 2.30.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

